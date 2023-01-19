DeKalb County opening warming centers Jan. 20, 22

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open four warming centers over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be as low as 37 degrees on Friday and scattered rain is anticipated on Sunday, according to Atlanta News First.

According to a press release, the following centers will be open Jan. 20 and 22, beginning at 8 p.m.:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the dates the warming centers will be open. The story has been updated with the correct information.

