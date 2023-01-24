DeKalb County opening warming centers on Jan. 25-26

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open four warming centers and will partner with a nonprofit to provide an additional warming center this week.

Temperatures are expected to reach a low of 37 degrees on Wednesday, with rain expected in the morning. The low temperature on Thursday is 30 degrees, according to Atlanta News First’s 10-day forecast.

DeKalb County Emergency Management opens warming centers when temperatures drop below 35 degrees and are considered dangerous due to the wind chill, precipitation and a predicted duration of two hours or more, a spokesperson for the county previously said.

According to a press release, the following warming centers will be open for residents to use on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 8 p.m.:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

Individuals staying at the warming centers will have to follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing a mask, undergoing a temperature check and social distancing, according to the announcement from the county.

The county is also partnering with New Life Church and Community Ministries to provide an additional warming center. The New Life Community Center is located at 3592 Flat Shoals Road in Decatur. The New Life warming center will be open on Jan. 23 and 25-27.

The nonprofit allows men and women to stay overnight and has a capacity for 12 guests. The doors open at 7 p.m. and guests are required to leave by 7 a.m. Guests are not permitted to leave the warming center once they enter the facility, according to the county’s website.

The New Life warming center offers a hot meal upon arrival and breakfast in the morning, individual sleeping cots, a bind for personal items and there is armed security provided overnight. Individuals staying at the center also have to wear a mask, undergo a temperature check, and practice social distancing.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

