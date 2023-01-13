DeKalb County partnering with Trees Atlanta for front yard tree program

Share

By Jaedon Mason, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County and Tree Atlanta’s Front Yard Tree program have partnered once again to bring “ReLeaf DeKalb” back to residential owners in unincorporated DeKalb County.

“ReLeaf DeKalb II” gives eligible residents the opportunity to have trees professionally planted in their front yard by Trees Atlanta. Requests can be submitted here.

The second year of the program aims to continue increasing DeKalb’s tree canopy through planting trees, particularly, in residential front yards and on public properties. All with the goal of enhancing the benefits DeKalb County residents receive from their ecosystem.

Tree’s Atlanta will also be hosting several public property tree planting events in the coming weeks. These events are outdoor, community activities that also can serve as a way to earn community service hours.

Here is the schedule of events:

– South Stone Mountain: Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

– North Hairston Rd: Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

– Memorial Dr: Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

– Wade Walker Park for Tu B’Shvat: Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1- 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

For additional information, please contact Angelo Teachout, sustainability coordinator, DeKalb County Department of Planning and Sustainability, at (404) 371-2611 or [email protected]

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish