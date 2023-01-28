DeKalb County repairing water main break on Celia Way in Greater Decatur

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County responded to a water main break Saturday morning. The break is disrupting water services for customers.

“DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews are working to a repair a 36-inch-diameter water main break on Celia Way in unincorporated Decatur,” a press release from the county says.

Customers are experiencing low to no water pressure. The county said it is providing bottled water to residents affected by this issue, but the press release doesn’t specify how that water will be distributed.

“DeKalb County will provide updates about the progress of the repairs,” the press release says. “For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

