DeKalb County will open warming centers Jan. 13 – Jan. 15

DeKalb County

Decaturish.com Jan 11, 2023
FILE PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES: Barry Martin waits outside for the warming center at DeKalb County Fire Station 3 in Avondale Estates to open on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Temperatures are dropping again this weekend, with highs in the low 40s expected on Friday and Saturday.

DeKalb County is again opening its warming centers to those who need it.

Here is the full announcement from DeKalb County…

DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations for three nights from Jan. 13-15, beginning at 8 p.m.:

— Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

— Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

— Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

— North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

