Type to search

DeKalb Police: Assault victim jumps through window of Greater Decatur home to avoid gunshots

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

DeKalb Police: Assault victim jumps through window of Greater Decatur home to avoid gunshots

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 11, 2023
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Greater Decatur, GA — A reader asked for information about an incident that occurred in the 2700 block of Craigie Avenue in Greater Decatur on Jan. 9.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. and neighbors heard gunfire as well as sounds that suggested a break-in occurred. DeKalb Police provided some additional information about the incident.

The spokesperson said police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. after getting a call about an aggravated assault. When officers arrived, they found a victim covered in scratches and bruises.

“At this time, it appears that the victim jumped through the window of the residence to elude the suspect, who allegedly fired shots at him,” the spokesperson said. “The owner of the residence was not injured or involved in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.”

The spokesperson said the incident is under investigation and had no additional information.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastadon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.