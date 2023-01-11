DeKalb Police: Assault victim jumps through window of Greater Decatur home to avoid gunshots

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — A reader asked for information about an incident that occurred in the 2700 block of Craigie Avenue in Greater Decatur on Jan. 9.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. and neighbors heard gunfire as well as sounds that suggested a break-in occurred. DeKalb Police provided some additional information about the incident.

The spokesperson said police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. after getting a call about an aggravated assault. When officers arrived, they found a victim covered in scratches and bruises.

“At this time, it appears that the victim jumped through the window of the residence to elude the suspect, who allegedly fired shots at him,” the spokesperson said. “The owner of the residence was not injured or involved in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.”

The spokesperson said the incident is under investigation and had no additional information.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.