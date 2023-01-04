Type to search

DeKalb Police mourn death of K-9 officer

Metro ATL

DeKalb Police mourn death of K-9 officer

Zoe Seiler Jan 4, 2023
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department’s bomb squad is mourning the loss of one of its explosive detection canines. K-9 Sniper died on Jan. 1 after a battle with lymphoma.

Sniper began working with the department in 2014 and served his entire career with his handler, Sgt. T.J. DeVoie, the department said in a tweet.

The team of DeVoie and Sniper did 360 deployments, including bomb squad and SWAT activations, sterility sweeps, and special events. They completed 35 public demonstrations and recovered five weapons during their service together.

“Sergeant DeVoie and K-9 Sniper’s service has included conducting explosive sterility sweeps for the following dignitaries: DeKalb Board of Commission meetings, DeKalb CEO inaugurations, United States Presidents Carter, Clinton, G.W. Bush, H.W. Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden, vice presidents, secretaries of state, several attorney generals, directors for the FBI and CIA, chairmen of the joint chiefs of staff, several members of Congress, several foreign dignitaries including presidents, prime ministers and heads of state,” the tweet said.

The pair also participated in regional events like the Super Bowl, NCAA tournaments, the college football national championship, Atlanta sporting events, the Peachtree Road Race, the PDK airshow and university graduations.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastadon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.