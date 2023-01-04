DeKalb Police mourn death of K-9 officer

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department’s bomb squad is mourning the loss of one of its explosive detection canines. K-9 Sniper died on Jan. 1 after a battle with lymphoma.

Sniper began working with the department in 2014 and served his entire career with his handler, Sgt. T.J. DeVoie, the department said in a tweet.

The team of DeVoie and Sniper did 360 deployments, including bomb squad and SWAT activations, sterility sweeps, and special events. They completed 35 public demonstrations and recovered five weapons during their service together.

“Sergeant DeVoie and K-9 Sniper’s service has included conducting explosive sterility sweeps for the following dignitaries: DeKalb Board of Commission meetings, DeKalb CEO inaugurations, United States Presidents Carter, Clinton, G.W. Bush, H.W. Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden, vice presidents, secretaries of state, several attorney generals, directors for the FBI and CIA, chairmen of the joint chiefs of staff, several members of Congress, several foreign dignitaries including presidents, prime ministers and heads of state,” the tweet said.

The pair also participated in regional events like the Super Bowl, NCAA tournaments, the college football national championship, Atlanta sporting events, the Peachtree Road Race, the PDK airshow and university graduations.

The DeKalb County Police Department's Bomb Squad is mourning the loss of one of its EOD canines. K-9 Sniper started his service with the police department in 2014 and served his entire career with his handler, Sgt. T. J. DeVoie. — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) January 4, 2023

During their time together, they gave outstanding service to the police department, the citizens of DeKalb County, and the Metro Atlanta area. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/2ZhUmSYEBH — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) January 4, 2023

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.