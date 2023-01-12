Demolition permit issued for Smith Ace Hardware on East College Avenue

Share

Decatur, GA — A demolition permit has been issued for the vacant Smith Ace Hardware store at 601 E. College Avenue.

Demolition may take place this month, but the schedule is up to the contractor and owner, City Manager Andrea Arnold said. She was not aware of any plans for the property.

Smith Ace Hardware closed its doors in July 2014 and has not been redeveloped since then. The store inventory was auctioned off on July 19, 2014.

The property owner of record is Seaboard Properties LP, and the registered agent for that company is Charles Bosserman. A message to Bosserman was not immediately returned.

Bosserman is a partner in the East Decatur Station mixed-use project.

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish