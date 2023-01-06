Driver hits, kills pedestrian near Indian Creek MARTA station

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — DeKalb Police are investigating a pedestrian death that occurred at 2 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Police responded to I-285 Northbound near the Indian Creek Marta station after getting a call about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

“At this time, it appears that the male was walking on the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “The victim succumbed to his injuries, and the driver stayed on the scene. Our Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the location to further the investigation.”

The crash temporarily shut down all lanes of I-285, 11 Alive reported. The interstate has reopened.

