East Lake Neighborhood Community Association elects new leaders

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association (ELNCA) met via Zoom on Monday, January 9, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

Here are the major highlights:

2023 leadership changes with new president, VP, and four people elected to board

Before the meeting, former ELNCA President Kristine Lucas sent the following message with the Zoom link and agenda:

“I did want to let everyone know that this will be my last meeting as the 2022 ELNCA President … my husband’s role at work and life is changing,” Lucas said. “I will be stepping away from the ELNCA Board for the year of 2023. I will, however, assist in getting the 2023 ELNCA President up to speed. Once the president is elected at tonight’s meeting, I’ll start email introductions to our ELNCA partners and ensure the president has access to all materials and sites needed to keep everything running smoothly. Thank you all for a wonderful term as an ELNCA Board member, Vice President, and President over these last few years!”

Rick Baldwin was elected to serve as the president and Jeff Philliber the vice president for 2023.

And both Baldwin and Philliber sang Lucas’ praises during the meeting, wishing her well and thanking her for all that she’s done for ELNCA.

“We’re gonna miss her. That’s for sure,” said Philliber.

“She laid the foundation with a lot of the processes we have right now, and we’re trying to pick those up and have it be seamless going forward,” added Baldwin. “Jeff and I are going to work with Kristine to make these meetings work as smoothly as they did with her.”

In addition to leadership changes, four people were elected to serve as ELNCA board members this year during the meeting:

— Tracy Lehrer

— Mack Horton

— Sara Jacenko

— Lauren Horner

With empty seats filled, the ELNCA board will gather in two weeks to name the officers of the board.

In addition, Baldwin said that once the board meets, the February general meeting will be a more full agenda, reviewing items like fundraising, upcoming projects and events, etc.

Recent rash of mailbox thefts in the East Lake neighborhoods

Sara Jacenko, one of the recently elected ELNCA board members, raised concern about recent mailbox thefts in East Lake.

Lieutenant Carroll from Zone 6 addressed her concerns, stating that police officers are aware of the situation and will continue to look into the issue.

Have any questions for Lieutenant Carroll? Reach out via email at [email protected].

ELNCA website, Facebook page the best place to find information about upcoming meetings and events

Lisa Walker quickly plugged eastlake.org, where those interested can find all the ELNCA meeting dates and upcoming events in East Lake.

Baldwin added,“Eastlake.org, in addition to the East Lake Facebook page for the association – those are the two primary vehicles for us to communicate what’s going on in East Lake. The website in particular over the last six months or so has really been a focus of ours to make sure that people can have all of the information they need at any time.”

If you have any questions about upcoming meetings or events, reach out to [email protected].