Fernbank Museum continues celebrating 30th anniversary with events, new exhibits

By Lucas Hill, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Fernbank Museum of Natural History will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with special exhibits, giant screen films, themed Fernbank Discovery Days, nature adventures in Wild Woods: AGLOW at night, Fernbank After Dark adult science nights and more.

The new year of events has begun with the giant screen film, “Fungi: Web of Life,” which opened on Jan. 7. The film follows teams of biologists to forests in Tasmania and China as they search for unique lifeforms to help solve urgent problems in the world today.

Additionally, “Wings Over Water” will open in the Giant Screen Theater on Feb. 4. Audiences can watch three different types of birds as they embark on a difficult journey to migrate to America. Guests will learn about navigational science, bird behaviors, the overlooked ecosystem that is the American prairie wetlands and more.

In February, Fernbank will showcase the new special exhibit “The Nature of Color,” on view from Feb. 11 to May 7. This exhibit includes an exploration of the way color conveys information in nature, including how plants and animals use it to find food, keep predators away and reproduce. It also delves into the use of color in different cultures across the globe, where colors represent different meanings and emotions, and how they can influence society.

In early summer, guests are invited to the museum to view assortments of live animals in the exhibition “Survival of the Slowest,” opening on June 10. “Survival of the Slowest” does a deep dive into how slower animals tend to live longer than their faster peers. Featured animals will include sloths, green iguanas and bearded dragons.

On Oct. 7, the “Vikings: Warriors of the Sea” exhibit will open, shining a spotlight on Viking culture, society and technology. Over 140 authentic Viking artifacts will be on show, displaying the ways in which Vikings traveled, raided, fought, traded and engaged in religion. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on interactive experiences, such as rowing a Viking ship, dressing a Viking up and writing in ancient Norse runes.

Fernbank Discovery Days will continue into 2023 as well, including ones to celebrate the openings of Fernbank’s upcoming featured exhibits on Feb. 11, June 10 and Oct. 7. The museum will also continue to host its popular adult science nights for guests 21 and older. Fernbank After Dark will take place on the second Friday of each month in 2023.

Fernbank’s nighttime outdoor experience, WildWoods: AGLOW, will progress into this year, inviting museum guests to venture into the mysterious and illuminating world of nature through March 5. WildWoods uses illumination, immersive projections and original music scores to tell stories uniquely and immerse visitors in a wonderland of biodiversity.

Additional special experiences as well as indoor and outdoor programs will be announced throughout the year.

Exhibits, films and Discovery Days are included with daytime general admission and with CityPASS. General admission tickets include three floors of exhibits in the natural history museum, choice of one giant screen film, and 75 acres of nature explorations in Fernbank Forest and WildWoods. Fernbank After Dark, WIldWoods: AGLOW and some other special programming or events are available at a separate ticket price.

General admission tickets are $25.95 for adults, $24.95 for seniors, $23.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger, and free for Fernbank members. These prices are for tickets purchased online. Tickets not purchased in advance are offered, if available, at a higher price. More information is available at FernbankMuseum.org.

Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta.

