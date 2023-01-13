Following Kroger closure, Decatur and Let’s Ride Atlanta launching supermarket shuttle service

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Downtown Development Authority and the city are partnering with Let’s Ride Atlanta to launch a 90-day pilot program of a shuttle service to transport individuals from downtown Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village.

The program will be operated by Let’s Ride Atlanta and is sponsored by the DDA and Publix, according to a press release.

“One of the most desirable attributes about Decatur is its almost universal walkability, and with the recent closing of Kroger on Commerce Drive, there was no longer a supermarket within reasonable walking distance for our residents, especially seniors who may be less likely to have access to their own vehicles,” said Business Development Manager Shirley Baylis.

She added that the city has high hopes for the initiative as it will provide critical transportation to those who need to shop for groceries, and do so in electric vehicles.

The shuttles will run continuously from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The service will launch on Monday, Jan. 16. The pilot program will end on April 18.

Let’s Ride Atlanta currently offers free rides within a one-to-three-mile radius in Atlanta. The new service will provide drivers and two electric vehicles for three to four people in downtown Decatur.

There will be multiple pick-up and drop-off locations at:

– 254 W. Ponce de Leon Ave.

– 230 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.

– 130 Clairemont Ave.

– Decatur First Baptist Church, 308 Clairemont Ave.

– West Trinity Place at Commerce Drive

– Publix Super Market at Sam’s Crossing Village, 2720 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.

“We have had the opportunity to make such a meaningful difference for people in downtown Atlanta, so we are confident our service also will be embraced in downtown Decatur,” said Shundel Cooper, operations manager for Let’s Ride Atlanta. “Decatur shares our ideals of making peoples’ lives easier while leading the way on forward-thinking energy practices, so it’s truly a perfect fit.”

On-demand rides can be requested at letsrideatlanta.com or by texting 404-480-5216 with your name, location and desired final destination. Let’s Ride Atlanta will respond with the pick-up details.

For more information, click here.

