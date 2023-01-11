Frank Hamilton School awarded Georgia Humanities grant for screening of documentary

Share

Decatur, GA — The Frank Hamilton School, which is located at Legacy Park in Decatur, will present the documentary “Frank Hamilton and the American Folk Revival” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Legacy Park auditorium.

This program will feature a live pre-broadcast public screening and a panel discussion involving Hamilton, the producers, and humanities scholars, according to a press release.

The production brings to light Hamilton’s life and his influence on folk music, including shaping the song “We Shall Overcome.” A discussion of the film and the folk movement will take place following the screening.

The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required due to limited seating. To reserve a seat, click here.

This project is supported by Georgia Humanities, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, through funding from the Georgia General Assembly. To learn more about Georgia Humanities and its initiatives, please visit www.georgiahumanities.org

The Frank Hamilton School is a place where people of all ages come together to share, learn, and celebrate music. The core focus of the school is folk music, and it guides students in the academic study of traditional and contemporary folk music from various ethnic traditions.

