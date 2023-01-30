Georgia state senator introduces bill aiming to restore reproductive freedom

Share

Atlanta, GA — On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Georgia state legislators joined Amplify Georgia and announced new legislation that aims to restore and expand reproductive freedom in the state.

Senate Bill 15, the Reproductive Freedom Act, is sponsored by Sen. Sally Harrell (D – Senate District 40). The legislation would repeal House Bill 481, the state’s six-week abortion ban and other restrictions on abortion care, according to a press release.

“It is not the state’s job to determine if a woman intentionally caused her miscarriage, or to investigate a doctor who may have performed an abortion to save a mother’s life, or to force people to subscribe to one particular religious view on when life begins,” Harrell said. “It is the government’s job to protect Georgians’ rights to privacy, dignity, and personal belief. 70% of Georgians support safe and legal abortions. We will continue to fight for their right to safe and timely reproductive care.”

Healthcare workers have been impacted by HB 481 and fear a lack of comprehensive training in reproductive healthcare, and possible jail time if they provide such services, Sen. Jason Esteves (D – Senate District 6) said.

“Healthcare workers in rural Georgia, in particular, are struggling,” he said. “With a reported 82 counties are in need of OBGYNs, we must prioritize the health of all within in the state.”

