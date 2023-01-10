Park Pride awards grant for Bessie Branham Park renewal

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — Park Pride has awarded a $75,000 grant for Bessie Branham Park renewal. Bessie Branham is an Atlanta park in the Kirkwood neighborhood that has served the community for about two centuries.

The Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization contributed $20,000 in grant-matching funds and will be doing additional fundraising for the project.

The funds are earmarked toward formalizing the park’s entrance, and its connectivity at the southwest corner and providing a new playground surface supporting new play equipment installations to replace aged equipment, according to a press release.

The organization looks forward to working with Atlanta City Council Member Lilliana Bakhtiari to identify how District 5 and the city of Atlanta can contribute to the effort, the press release says.

The KNO will need help from the residential, business, and elected communities of Kirkwood to accomplish the full scope of the renewal, the press release says. The goals of the project include:

— A formalized entrance, including repair of the monuments and creating connections to the Urban Treehouse and Alaska decks. This will include orchard plantings.

— Restoration of the Urban Treehouse structures.

— New play structures and a playground surface.

— Correction of water runoff and drainage issues.

– Replacement of the bleachers with simple shade structures based on the KUF Preserve design.

— Upgrading the softball infield to national softball standards.

— Well-located plantings to remediate steep and mower damaged slopes.

Individuals and businesses may contribute to the collective efforts by clicking here and specifying “Bessie Branham Park” when making a contribution.