Lanes closed on Commerce Drive in Decatur due to Church Street cycle track project

Decatur, GA — Drivers can expect lanes to be closed on Commerce Drive throughout the next few months due to work on the intersections being done as part of the Church Street cycle track project.

“The intersections of Clairemont/Commerce and Church Street/Commerce are being rebuilt to remove the slip lanes and broaden each corner of the intersections so that pedestrians will have shorter distances to cross the street,” Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon said. “Cycle tracks on each side of Commerce Drive between Clairemont and Church Street are also being added to connect the Commerce Drive cycle track to the Church Street improvements. A significant investment in new storm water infrastructure will also be implemented at Clairemont Avenue and Commerce Drive.”

The work on the intersections is expected to be finished in about three months. Saxon added the lane closures will vary depending on the work. Currently, two lanes on Commerce Drive and one left turn lane on Clairemont Avenue are closed.

“The lane closures on Clairemont and Commerce are temporary,” Saxon said. “Each street will continue to have the same number of lanes when construction is finished.”

The city anticipates the Church Street cycle project will be finished by the end of June.

The cycle track project includes intersection improvements at Clairemont Avenue and Commerce Drive, as well as Church Street and Commerce Drive to reduce crossing distances and remove vehicle slip lanes. Church Street will also be permanently reduced to two lanes, wider sidewalks will be added, and a one-way cycle track, also known as a protected bike lane, will be added on each side of Commerce Drive and Church Street.

“The contractor is headed south on the east side of Church Street at Hunter Street, they’ve got three more properties, which you approved funding for a couple of months ago. We’ve got easements there,” Saxon previously said. “We should be at Commerce shortly. Then we’ve got the block on Commerce between Church and Clairemont. We’ll be making improvements to both of those intersections to tighten them up, reduce the crossing distances, and remove the slip lanes. Hopefully, we’ll be planting trees out the next month to six weeks.”

