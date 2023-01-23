MARTA to suspend red line Feb. 17-22 for track replacement work

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will suspend red line service from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 22, for track replacement work. Service south of the Medical Center Station will be suspended and service to the airport will continue with a reduced frequency from Feb. 23-36.

Red line service north of the Medical Center Station, as well as rail service on the gold, blue and green lines will operate normally, according to a press release.

Free bus shuttles will run between the Medical Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations, and a $10 voucher for Lyft or Uber will be available through MARTAConnect.

The agency is investing about $225 million in State of Good Repair work on its heavy rail lines to enhance the safety of the rail system, reduce train delays, and improve customer experience. The Track Replacement Program is a multi-year effort to replace track and switches throughout the rail system.

To learn more about the track replacement work and service impacts, visit www.itsmarta.com/trackreplacement.