Online application for DeKalb special homestead exemptions now open

DeKalb County, GA — Seniors ages 62 and older, disabled veterans and disabled residents can now apply online for special homestead tax exemptions. The application opened on Jan. 3. Seniors, and disabled residents and veterans, may still file in person or submit their documents by drop box.

DeKalb Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson has announced a transition from in-person, paper-based application submissions to an online application process for special homestead exemptions. Special exemptions are additional tax savings for eligible senior citizens ages 62 and older, disabled veterans and disabled residents, the press release says. Age and income requirements must be met to qualify for all senior exemptions, according to a press release.

“Providing the highest level of customer service continues to be a top priority as we leverage technology to enhance the way we do business,” Johnson said. “Automation and efficient operations enhance the overall customer experience while saving taxpayers valuable time and resources in the process. By bringing the special exemption application process online, seniors and disabled residents avoid delays with filing in person and significantly reduce processing errors.”

Applicants must have an existing homestead tax exemption on their primary residence to qualify for a special homestead exemption. Additional requirements include copies of the previous year’s federal and state income tax returns, any Social Security Form 1099, proof of age and/or proof of 100 percent total and permanent disability.

Applications are accepted throughout the year. The current year exemption applications are only accepted from Jan. 2 through April 1. Applications received after the April 1 deadline will be processed for the following year.

To apply online for special homestead exemptions, or a basic exemption, please visit the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s website www.dekalbtax.org/file-homestead-exemption.

For questions or concerns with filing online, please contact the tax office call 404-298-4000 or email [email protected].