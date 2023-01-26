Organizers for Mead Road Mardi Gras seek someone to take bedazzled baton

Share

Decatur, GA — Emily and David Berg hail from Baton Rouge, La., and moved to Decatur in 1996.

They brought a part of Louisiana with them. The Bergs had kids in 2005, and when the oldest was in kindergarten, they began to host a Mardi Gras party at their home on Mead Road. The parade, inspired by homesickness, began as a small gathering in the Berg’s living room. As their kids grew, the party grew, and things took off in 2013 when they moved the party from Tuesday to Saturday.

“We had 100 people in my house,” Emily said. “Well, we were like, you know what, this could be something. Maybe this could be a fundraiser.”

The Mead Road Mardi Gras parade became a community staple of Decatur and the Oakhurst neighborhood. As costumed revelers on decorated floats threw plastic beads to the crowd, the parade organizers threw money at the Decatur Education Foundation, money that’s spent on art and music grants in City Schools of Decatur. Since 2014, the parade has raised over $40,000 for DEF, raising the money via donations, krewe fees, and sponsorships.

“It was the most organic growth of an event,” Emily said. “We never imagined it would get to be as big as it is or as loved as it is. Mentally, we all felt like when our kids graduated, we’d want it to pass on to new people, new energy and new blood.”

The time has come and the Bergs and their collaborators, Erin and Mike Murphy, are looking for a new family to take the parade over for next year. If no one steps up to organize the parade, the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade will march into local history on Feb. 4, 2023.

Anyone interested in taking it over should email Emily Berg at [email protected]

Emily cautioned that the parade requires more than telling people where to stand in line. It requires managing a group of volunteers and maintaining relationships with the business community.

“It’s something that has to be worked on all year, since you’re trying to build sponsorship and relationships,” Emily said.

Erin, who works for DEF, and Mike Murphy, a local accountant, helped the Bergs turn the parade into a nonprofit event.

“We’re neighbors to the Bergs,” Erin said. “We’re good friends with them. Emily and I were pregnant with babies — her third, my second — together. They’re both seniors in high school this year. Our babies grew up doing this thing.”

Erin said the event is fun but requires work, too. Erin and Emily said anyone interested in taking over the event won’t start from scratch, however.

“The nice thing, and the reason we hope someone will pick up the bedazzled baton, is we’ve generated this energy around it now,” Erin said. “We have people who know what they need to do, and they just do it … The pieces of the puzzle are in place. We just need someone who’s ready to carry it on.”

Emily said she’s willing to assist anyone who wants to lead the parade after she steps aside.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Emily said. “If someone were to step up, I would be happy to be a worker bee to help out. It’s time for a new queen bee. It needs more attention than I can give it.”

The 2023 Mead Road Mardi Gras lines up at the 4/5 Academy on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. For more information, click here.

It could be the last time the good times roll down Mead Road, unless someone picks up that bedazzled baton.

Here are photos from previous Mead Road Mardi Gras parades:

