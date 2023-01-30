(PHOTOS) Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights holds vigil for Tyre Nichols

Share

Decatur, GA — The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights led a vigil on Sunday, Jan. 29 in response to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The vigil took place on the Decatur Square bandstand and was attended by around 100 people.

