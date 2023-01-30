(PHOTOS) Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights holds vigil for Tyre Nichols

Decatur, GA — The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights led a vigil on Sunday, Jan. 29 in response to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The vigil took place on the Decatur Square bandstand and was attended by around 100 people.
Decatur High School senior Mikka Wolff, co-president of the Black Student Union (left) speaks during a vigil led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Georgia State Representative Omari Crawford attends a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Matthew Wesley Williams (left), president of the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC), speaks during a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jana Johnson-Davis, wife of Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Mawuli Davis and a City Schools of Decatur Board Member, performs a libation ceremony during a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, held by Beacon Hill in response to the death of Tyre Nichols who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Mawuli Davis speaks during a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by the organization on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rev. Nibs Stroupe says a prayer during a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Several activist organizations were in attendance and were invited to share information during a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the clergy listen while radio talk show host and former Atlanta City Council Member Derrick Boazman speaks during a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People attend a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elders Mama Nobantu Ankoanda (left center) and Maimuna Ricks (right center) light the first candle during a vigil led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People hold candles during a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People place their candles together during a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elders Mama Nobantu Ankoanda (left front) and Maimuna Ricks and others join arms during a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Executive Director of Black Man Lab, Marty Monegain (center) joins arms with others during a vigil led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Around 100 people attended a vigil at the Decatur Square bandstand led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A note left at a memorial during a vigil led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. It reads, “I dream for the day we no longer have to protect our own lives. But until then, may we keep fighting the lies.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
A memorial sits on the floor of the Decatur Square bandstand during a vigil led by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Photo by Dean Hesse.
