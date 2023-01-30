(PHOTOS) Decatur Lunar New Year Festival

Share

Decatur, GA — More than 2,500 people came out to Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, for Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival. This was just the second year for the festival, which featured craft booths, food vendors, a marketplace, and live performances.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish