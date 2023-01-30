(PHOTOS) Decatur Lunar New Year Festival

Decatur, GA — More than 2,500 people came out to Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, for Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival. This was just the second year for the festival, which featured craft booths, food vendors, a marketplace, and live performances.
Six-year-old Ally Liu attends Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sang Anh Duong Lion and Dragon Dance Team performs during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sian Kim (left) and June Lee wear traditional Korean hanbok clothing during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Boba Plush toys were for sale during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sweet Melts owner Melissa Sites waits on customers during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Xiaoyu Zheng writes a blessing at the China booth during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shuya Kyu and his son Jotaro write Chinese characters during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A Jyanken competition, the Japanese version of rock, paper, scissors, takes place during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to right) Luca Huynh, Maria Villarreal and Kirin Nguyen wait for the Sang Anh Duong Lion and Dragon Dance Team to perform during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sang Anh Duong Lion and Dragon Dance Team performs during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sang Anh Duong Lion and Dragon Dance Team performs during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Spectators offer dollars and lettuce to the lion dancer during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kendall Barber (left) and Leah Barber show a platter of round fruit, a New Year tradition in the Philippines, during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emery and Xyla make polka dot art at the Philippines booth during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tattoo artist Andrew Blooms paints during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Skyla, on right, plays a Vietnamese game during Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
