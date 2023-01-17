(PHOTOS) DeKalb County government holds 39th annual MLK Celebration

Share

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Government honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during its 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13.

During the celebration, CEO Michael Thurmond presented the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award to Dr. Thomas Coleman, Board Member of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, and Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association. The theme of the event was “Cultivating a Beloved Community.”

