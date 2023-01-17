(PHOTOS) DeKalb County government holds 39th annual MLK Celebration

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Government honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during its 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13.
During the celebration, CEO Michael Thurmond presented the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award to Dr. Thomas Coleman, Board Member of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, and Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association. The theme of the event was “Cultivating a Beloved Community.”
The DeKalb County Combined Honor Guard presents the colors during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rhonda Thomas sings the National Anthem during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Presiding Officer Robert Patrick welcomes guests during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Government held its 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The theme of the event was “Cultivating a Beloved Community.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
La’Keitha Carlos, chief of staff for CEO Michael Thurmond acts as mistress of ceremonies during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From right, former DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader, Judge Mike Jacobs and DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson attend DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
King Day Charge Daniel Blackmon, Regional Administrator for EPA, Southeast Region 4 speaks during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kaniya Wallace from the DeKalb County Sanitation Division Beautification Unit listens to a speaker during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dr. Thomas Coleman, Board Member of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice speaks after being presented with the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
CEO Michael Thurmond (left) presents the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award to Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association speaks after being presented with the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police Department Chaplain Olivia Maxwell gives the benediction during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Guests bow their heads in prayer during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sanitation Division workers are recognized during DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People fill the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur for DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
JFly & Friends featuring Rhonda Thomas close out DeKalb County Government’s 39th annual MLK Celebration at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, with a rendition of the Marvin Gaye song “What’s Going On.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
