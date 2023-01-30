(PHOTOS) Kirkwood hosts Lanta Gras parade

Atlanta, GA — The Jan. 28 Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood raised money to fund music scholarships for students attending the Jackson school cluster in Atlanta Public Schools.
Revelers continued the party after the parade with a street festival.
Jasmine gets ready to roll with her krewe during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Paula Sharp (left) and Diane Rogers from the Krewe of Nefertari at the start of the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, the Grand Marshall of this year’s parade, tosses beads to spectators during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wendy Loux walks in the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
William Pittman waits for the start of Kirkwood’s Lanta Gras parade on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Drew Charter School art and photography teacher Brook Hewitt (center) and her students get ready to walk in and document the Lanta Gras parade with their cameras on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People reach for throws during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Toomer Elementary band plays in the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lucy Dinerman, Caroline Jury and Nora Demarest dance while the Lanta Gras parade rolls past in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Melissa O’ Shields watches while the Lanta Gras parade rolls past in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christy Shultz (left) and Terri Ferguson watch the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Toomer Elementary School represents during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
S. J. from the Krewe of Lake Claire Day Drinkers and Night Swimmers walks in the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A krewe tosses beads during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
SweetWater Brewing represents during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Krewe of Nefertari walks in the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed and Feed Marching Abominable perform during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carter Remlin rides on Bill Johnson’s shoulders during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
United Realm of Rhythm from Kirkwood United Church of Christ play on Hosea L. Williams Drive during the Lanta Gras parade on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Isla rolled in a Radio Flyer with her pig Chip during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Uppity Unicorn Krewe of Units toss beads during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
