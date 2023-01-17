(PHOTOS) NAACP DeKalb County Branch holds 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — The NAACP DeKalb County Branch held its 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, Jan.16.

People lined the route to watch as the parade went from Green Pastures Christian Church on Flat Shoals Parkway to Martin Luther King, Jr. High School on Snapfinger Road in Greater Decatur.

