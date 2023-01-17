(PHOTOS) NAACP DeKalb County Branch holds 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

Greater Decatur, GA — The NAACP DeKalb County Branch held its 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, Jan.16.
People lined the route to watch as the parade went from Green Pastures Christian Church on Flat Shoals Parkway to Martin Luther King, Jr. High School on Snapfinger Road in Greater Decatur.
Grand Marshall Rob Hardy speaks from the steps of Green Pastures Christian Church during a program before the start of the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Columbia High School Marching Eagles warm up before the start of the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Band Director Shawan Baptiste warms up the Cross Keys High School Marching Band before the start of the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dekalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox (center) and members of the Sheriff’s Office walk in the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Towers High School Homecoming Court walk in the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Georgia State Representative Becky Evans walks in the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble (left) and Councilmember George Turner ride in the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line up on Flat Shoals Parkway in Greater Decatur to watch the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gerald Dotson (front) drives his Polaris Slingshot in the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson walks in the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Zeta Phi Beta Inc. pose for a photo during the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mykala Burns warms up with the Martin Luther King, Jr. High School Kings of Halftime Marching Band before the start of the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
NAACP Education Committee member Cailyn McKinley (left) dances with her daughters during the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Board of Education member Allyson Gevertz gives out backpacks during the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sigma Mu Zeta Youth walks in the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Berkeley Heflin watches as the Columbia High School Marching Eagle pass by during the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Omega Psi Phi walk in the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. High School Kings of Halftime Marching Band perform during the NAACP DeKalb County Branch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Greater Decatur on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
