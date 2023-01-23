(PHOTOS) Peter & Paul’s Place holds Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center

Tucker, GA — Peter & Paul’s Place held their Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.
“Tonight was the second dance that we’ve held,” Lois Shingler, cofounder of Peter & Paul’s Place said. “The whole purpose was to just get people together to have fun and spend time with each other, and I think it was very successful. We’ll do it again.”
Shingler said Peter & Paul’s Place is a Tucker-based nonprofit that provides educational and social opportunities for people with disabilities. For information, visit peterandpaulsplace.org.
Phillip strikes a pose during the Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Evan Dewey rocks to the music during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jim Stewart gets into the music during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DJ Sammy Rosenberg kept the party hopping during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Felicia Hairr (left) and DJ Sammy Rosenberg get down during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Savanah and Tim strut down the “Soul Train Line” during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michael Green (center) gets down during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angel McLery bops down the “Soul Train Line” during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Benjamin and Elliot stroll down the “Soul Train Line” during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The dance floor was buzzing during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Margaret Whitley and Luke Davis cut a rug during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Phillip gets into the music during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Daniel Bryant does a spot-on Elvis impression during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The dance floor stayed packed during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People danced to classic rock and disco hits spun by Frankie Acosta during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anna Pate twirls to Abba’s “Dancing Queen” during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Linda Waldee takes a break from dancing for a photo during Peter & Paul’s Place Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
