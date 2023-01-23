(PHOTOS) Peter & Paul’s Place holds Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center

Share

Tucker, GA — Peter & Paul’s Place held their Winter Dance Party at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.

“Tonight was the second dance that we’ve held,” Lois Shingler, cofounder of Peter & Paul’s Place said. “The whole purpose was to just get people together to have fun and spend time with each other, and I think it was very successful. We’ll do it again.”

Shingler said Peter & Paul’s Place is a Tucker-based nonprofit that provides educational and social opportunities for people with disabilities. For information, visit peterandpaulsplace.org.

