(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain unveils street sign topper honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain observed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday Jan. 16 with a program on Monday, Jan. 16 that included a march, song and spoken word, speakers, and the unveiling of a street sign topper honoring Dr. King that will run the length of East and West Mountain Street.

