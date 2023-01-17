(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain unveils street sign topper honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain observed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday Jan. 16 with a program on Monday, Jan. 16 that included a march, song and spoken word, speakers, and the unveiling of a street sign topper honoring Dr. King that will run the length of East and West Mountain Street.
Children walk with signs during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs speaks during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“The Three Kings” sing a song during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A street sign topper honoring Dr. King is unveiled during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The toppers, which will not change the official name of the street, will run the length of East and West Mountain Street. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tandessa Jackson sings “Black Butterfly” during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People march arm in arm down Main Street while singing “We Shall Overcome” during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stone Mountain Mayor Dr. Beverly Jones speaks during the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pastor Harvey Canty says a prayer before the unveiling of a street sign topper honoring Dr. King during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kijana Davis and her daughter Kyleigh, 8, look at a poster on display during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People march arm in arm on E. Mountain Street during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People listen to the program held at the Municipal Parking Lot on Main Street during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children listen to the program held at the Municipal Parking Lot on Main Street during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Coach Wes Lee sings the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michelle Hodges reacts to the singing of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw speaks during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The Dream Becoming Celebration” on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
