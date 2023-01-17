(PHOTOS) The 2023 Decatur MLK Service Project

Decatur, GA — Decatur’s MLK Service Project took place this year on Jan. 14-16.
“We are an all-volunteer non-profit,” project chairman Paul Mitchell said. “Normally, we work on about 35 homes. We do insulation, weatherproofing, we do all kinds of repair work, we do cleanout work, we do a ton of yard work.”
In a typical year, Mitchell said, about 1,000 people would do over 10,000 hours of labor in three days.
“We raise all the money ourselves. Our financial impact to the community is about $270,000 a year,” Mitchell said.
Decatur MLK Service Project volunteers (left to right) Ozelina Johnson, Tammy Washington and Linda Lael staff the volunteer check-in at the Solarium in Oakhurst on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Randy Thrower (left) checks out the new deck stairs he and other volunteers built for homeowner Stuart Maifield during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Homeowner Stuart Maifield said all the volunteers working at his house during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 were great. “They’ve really helped me out,” he said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nine-year-old Owen Lerner helped volunteers with yard work at his neighbor Stuart Maifield’s house during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Mark Spears did yard work on Mead Road during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chairman Paul Mitchell has been with the Decatur MLK Service Project since its beginning in 2003. First as a volunteer and then as chairman for the past 10–12 years. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Kyle Ulrich does insulation work at a home on E. Hill Street during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Emily Anderson and her husband Kyle install a downspout at a house on E. Hill Street during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alan Shinn, with 30 years of experience in the construction industry, acted as house captain for volunteers on E. Hill Street during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer John Dixon works at a home on S. McDonough Street during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Katie Sanders works at a home on S. McDonough Street during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Homeowner Stuart Maifield looks on while volunteer Dan Reed (left) helps build new stairs for Maifield’s deck during the Decatur MLK Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish