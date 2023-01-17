(PHOTOS) The 2023 Decatur MLK Service Project

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur’s MLK Service Project took place this year on Jan. 14-16.

“We are an all-volunteer non-profit,” project chairman Paul Mitchell said. “Normally, we work on about 35 homes. We do insulation, weatherproofing, we do all kinds of repair work, we do cleanout work, we do a ton of yard work.”

In a typical year, Mitchell said, about 1,000 people would do over 10,000 hours of labor in three days.

“We raise all the money ourselves. Our financial impact to the community is about $270,000 a year,” Mitchell said.

