Tornado watch in effect for DeKalb County until 9 p.m., Jan. 3

DeKalb County, GA — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 49 Georgia counties until 9 p.m., Jan. 3.

The tornado watch includes DeKalb County.

“Several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon,” the National Weather Service says. “Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible … Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued in portions of west-central Georgia, where rainfall totals are forecast to be highest.”

The National Weather Service forecasts thunderstorms will continue throughout Georgia into Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of a cold front advancing into the area.

“Several storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning,” the National Weather Service forecast says. “Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding concerns.”

