Troop 175 in Decatur hosting an Open House on Feb. 21

Special promotional content provided by TROOP 175.

Troop 175 in Decatur is hosting an Open House on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. behind Glennwood Elementary!

We welcome boys 11-17 (with or without scouting experience) to visit Troop 175 as we celebrate our 80th year in operation and 74th consecutive year of awarding at least one Eagle Scout. In January, we awarded our 295th Eagle Scout, with a goal of hitting 300 this year!

“Escape The Indoors” in 2023 and explore all scouting has to offer. At Troop 175, we focus on teaching leadership and life skills to Decatur youth. We also make sure to have a lot of fun along the way with adventures such as rafting, ziplining, rock climbing, kayaking, backpacking and much more. Additionally, we run our own summer camp and other events throughout the year at Camp 175’s lake front property on beautiful Lake Allatoona (pictured above)!

Come for the learning and stay for the friendships!

Below is additional information on how we as a Troop approach scouting:

Our goal as a Troop is to help your boy grow into a capable, confident young man. The Scouts in Troop 175 are responsible for most everything…planning their camping meals, packing what they need for a camping trip, asking the adult leaders about rank advancement, etc. We rely on adults for support and logistics, but aside from that, it’s time for parents to take a back seat and see what their boys can do.

Our Troop is led by Scouts who are elected by the boys: a Senior Patrol Leader, and an Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. Our adult Scouters guide these older boys who run the meetings and help teach the skills that prepare the younger boys for the outings.

We typically plan a campout or other fun outing every month during the school year. The timing varies depending upon the activity. We strongly encourage the boys to participate as often as possible to get full advantage of the outdoor skills that can only be experienced at an overnight campout.