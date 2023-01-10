Tucker approves special land use permit for Chick-fil-A drive-through

Share

Tucker, GA — After many changes and much public debate, the Tucker city council approved a modification of the Special Land Use Permit for the Chik-fil-A at 4435 Hugh Howell Road and 2239 Dillard Street at its regular meeting on Jan. 9.

The modification will allow for the installation of a drive-through at the location. The property owner requested the removal of a requirement for a dedicated right-of-way for the city as part of a turn lane on Rosser Terrace because it would require the use of property that Chik-fil-A does not own.

In other business:

— At a special called meeting directly before Tucker’s regular city council meeting, Barge Design Solutions presented a finalized version of their design for Tucker’s planned new downtown park.

Steve Provost of BDS said that the elements of the design were responses to feedback from Tucker residents about how they would like to use the space. The features of the park, including a stage, spectator lawn, water features, and shaded area, are intended to have multiple uses so that the park will continue to be used throughout the year.

In response to a question from Mayor Frank Auman, Provost and project manager Raigan Carr stated that the details of how each design element looks will be decided as part of the ongoing design process.

Councilmember Virginia Rece asked if an EV charging station and dog drinking fountain could be added. Carr said both ideas could be accommodated.

In response to a question from Councilmember Cara Schroeder, Provost said that the park is completely compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Where there are steps in the park design, alternate routes or ramps are available.

— During the regular meeting, the council approved an ordinance that will create a minimum distance of 100 feet between businesses that sell distilled spirits by the drink and those that sell distilled spirits by the package. Councilmembers Noelle Monferdini and Alexis Weaver were opposed, while Councilmembers Schroeder, Roger Orlando, Anne Lerner, Rece, and Auman voted to approve.

— The council approved a contract with Georgia Power for the installation and maintenance of streetlights on Juliette Road, similar to the existing streetlights on Mountain Industrial Blvd.

— The council approved a contract with Thomas & Hutton for the design of Phase 2 of the Hugh Howell Road Trail in the amount of $105,700. City engineer Ken Hildebrand stated that the contract amount was slightly higher than before because he added subsurface utility engineering to address potential problems with underground utilities.

— The city council set qualifying fees for Tucker’s 2023 municipal elections at $420. Qualifying for municipal elections is in August and the election will be in November.



If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish