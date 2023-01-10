Tucker receives $900k grant for Northlake Trail

Share

Tucker, GA — The city of Tucker has received a $900,000 grant for the Tucker to Northlake Trail, the city announced.

“The city previously received a commitment from the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) for almost $1.5 million for this project,” the announcement from the city says. “This recent Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) amendment increases the federal funding by an additional $900,000. The City is already close to the completion of its downtown trail and is advancing an extensive trail network that will advance livability and mobility for residents and visitors.”

Tucker adopted its Trail Master Plan in 2019 and continues to look for ways to pay for its completion. That plan includes 32 miles of greenway trail, side path and neighborhood greenways in seven segments, the press release says. The press release says the trail system will connect seven public schools in Tucker, and seven parks and provide nine trailheads and access points.

“We are always looking for funding outside of our regular budget so that we can move our projects forward,” City Engineer Ken Hildebrandt said in the press release. “The trail project is a great improvement to quality of life and health for City residents and we are thrilled to have partners like ARC to help move us forward.”

Tucker has also received a $360,000 federal grant for engineering design to improve safety along Mountain Industrial Boulevard, the press release says.

