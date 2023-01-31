Tucker seeking artist for mural project on trail network retaining wall

Share

Tucker, GA — The city of Tucker is seeking an artist to design and install a mural on a retaining wall at the beginning of the trail network in downtown Tucker. The bid deadline is March 2 at noon.

The trail is known as Segment 1a. It’s part of a 32-mile network of greenway trails, neighborhood greenways and side paths laid out in the city’s trail master plan. Construction of the trail segment began in March 2022 and is anticipated to be finished this month.

The retaining wall is located at 5007 Lavista Road and 4228 First Ave, and it is about 200 square feet.

“This mural will be the first piece of public art initiated by the city and is the result of several plans and studies including the Tucker Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan, Downtown Master Plan, Trail Master Plan, Downtown Tucker Alley Activation, and Art in the Alleys,” the bid documents states.

The theme of the mural should be based on one of the following:

– Tucker’s history, present and future

– Strong civic spirit and community involvement

– Build on existing arts organizations

– Play, creativity and activity for all ages

– Continue to explore what “small-town feel” means exactly to community members

Submissions must include an artist resume or statement, a description of required materials, a sketch of the proposed design, an estimated cost, three professional references, and four to six images of past work.

The budget for artist compensation is $2,500 and the city of Tucker will reimburse the artist for the reasonable cost of materials, according to the bid document.

For more information about the bid, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.