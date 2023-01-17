What’s happening this week: family concert series, walk to remember, walk with a doc

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a family concert series at the Carlos Museum, Tucker’s annual Walk to Remember and a walk with a doc event in Clarkston. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Inside Out: Glass Art by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at GSU Perimeter College

Georgia State University Perimeter College will host an art installation of kiln-formed glass by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at its Clarkston campus through April 2. On Thursday, Jan. 26, there will be an Artist’s Talk and reception from 4-7 p.m.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Black History Month Student Visual Arts Competition

The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice is holding its third annual visual arts competition in celebration of Black History Month. This year’s theme is Fighting Black Oppression: Celebrating Change-Makers. Cash prizes will be awarded to elementary school, middle school and high school participants. All submissions will be due Feb. 15. The art contest awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at Little Tree Art Studios, 2834 Franklin Street in Avondale Estates.

Julian Winters with Mark Oshiro – “As You Walk On By”

Come out to Little Shop of Stories on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in your best 80s get up for punch, music, polaroids, and books, and to celebrate YA author Julian Winters’s new novel, along with YA author Mark Oshiro. Admission is free; however, attendees still need to “purchase” a ticket for every person in their group. “As You Walk On By” is available for pre-order.

Tucker Business Association Monthly Luncheon

On Thursday, Jan. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Smoke Rise Country Club, 4900 Chedworth Drive, join the Tucker Business Association for its monthly luncheon. Over 50 years ago, the Tucker Business Association (TBA) was established by local corporations and independent professionals to promote and enhance the Tucker business community. Their mission is to serve as the unified voice of the men and women who form the business backbone of the Tucker community. The TBA invites the community to join them in building the Tucker business community and sharing the success that comes from networking with peers and serving the community together. Luncheons are open to non-members who reserve a spot.

The Carlos Museum and Megan O’Neil on Lost Civilizations: The Maya

In a Zoom lecture titled “The Ancient Maya: (Not a) Lost Civilization,” Megan O’Neil, assistant professor of art history at Emory University, discusses her new book in the Reaktion Books Lost Civilization series, “The Maya,” in which she demonstrates that this remarkable culture is anything but lost. Join O’Neil on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. This event is online only.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Bach’s Lunch with David Shifrin

The Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta partners with First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta for the first Bach’s Lunch concert of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 20, at noon at the church, 1328 Peachtree Street NE. The concert will feature master clarinetist David Shifrin. Laura Ardan joins him for Poulenc’s “Sonata for 2 Clarinets,” and cellist Guang Wang and pianist William Ransom will join him for Brahms’ “Clarinet Trio.” This event is live. Tickets and registration are not required. The concert will also be livestreamed. All ECMSA concerts and events are free of charge, and there is free parking across the street at the 1337 Peachtree St. Lanier deck.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Tucker Walk to Remember

Join Tucker on Saturday, Jan. 21 for their annual Walk to Remember. The walk begins at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Rd., at 9:30 a.m. in the upper parking lot. The walk is dedicated to remembering seven lives lost too soon in the community due to driving accidents. The walk is a three-mile loop through two Tucker parks and is free. Donations are accepted to fund driving lesson scholarships in the area. Donation checks can be made to Walk to Remember and dropped off in the tent or mailed to Walk to Remember, 4184 1st Ave, Tucker, GA 30084. Leashed dogs are welcome to walk.

Artful Stories for Families at the Carlos Museum: Ganesha’s Sweet Tooth

Join the Carlos Museum at Emory Univesity on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the South Asian Gallery, in front of the beloved elephant headed deity, to hear “Ganesha’s Sweet Tooth,” Sanjay Patel and Emily Haynes’ retelling of one of the most popular legends in Hindu mythology. Then, visit the studio to make a craft Ganesha using betel leaves, lentils, and marigolds. For children ages three through six with an accompanying adult. This program is free, but registration is required.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Pirate Day at Fernbank Museum

Find your nearest ship and weigh anchor to Fernbank for this year’s Pirate Day. Join Fernbank on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a day of roguishly fun crafts and activities, as well as time with the Atlanta Pirates and Wenches Guild, a bonafide band of buccaneers. Pirate costumes are encouraged. The cost is included with general museum admission, and members get in free.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Walk With a Doc in Clarkston

On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m., psychiatrist Dr. Chris Villongco will give a mini-presentation on “Anxiety: Recognizing the Signs and What to Do,” followed by a 45-minute community walk. Everyone is welcome. This event will take place at the Clarkston First Baptist Church Parking Lot, 3999 Church Street.

Peter and Paul’s Place Winter Dance at the Tucker Recreation Center

Peter and Paul’s Place, Inc., is hosting a Winter Dance for adults with disabilities at Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 – 9 p.m. The Northlake Tucker Chick-fil-A is donating 100 sandwiches for food for the dance. Peter and Paul’s Place, Inc. is an organization formed to provide social, educational and supportive activities and contacts for people with disabilities. They are centered around the arts and are open to all. This is the second dance that they have sponsored.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Carlos Museum Workshop for Children: Rattle, Rattle, Shake Shake: Make a Sistrum

A sistrum is a hand-held percussion instrument that originated in Ancient Egypt and was often played by priestesses in honor of Isis. They have been found in south-central Iraq, Georgia and Greece and are still used in western parts of Africa. Join museum educator Alice Vogler on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2-4 p.m. to learn more about sistrums and make your very own sistrum instrument. This event is for ages 8-12. The cost is $20 for Carlos Museum members, $30 for nonmembers. Registration is required.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Family Concert Series at the Carlos

On Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4-5 p.m., the Carlos Museum and the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta invite you to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with classical music performed by the Vega Quartet and Chinese traditional music performed on the guzheng (Chinese zither) and bamboo flute by Yao Lu.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive, and over DCTV.

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Clarkston Planning and Zoning Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in-person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N McDonough St., and over Zoom.