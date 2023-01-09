What’s happening this week: glass art installation, author events, farmers markets

Share

This story has been updated.

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a glass art installation hosted by Georgia State University Perimeter College, author events hosted by Little Shop of Stories and the DeKalb County Library, and local farmers markets in Avondale Estates and Oakhurst. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Inside Out: Glass Art by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at GSU Perimeter College

From Jan. 9 to April 2, Georgia State University Perimeter College will host an art installation of kiln-formed glass by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at its Clarkston campus. On Thursday, Jan. 26, there will be an artist’s talk and reception from 4-7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Alan Gratz and Brent Schoonover with Preeti Chhibber – Captain America: The Ghost Army at DeKalb Public Library

Little Shop of Stories and the Georgia Center for the Book are hosting an event with Alan Gratz at the DeKalb Public Library on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. Dress up as your favorite superhero for the costume contest, bring in fan art for Little Shop to display around the library, participate in Marvel trivia, and listen to Gratz and Brent Schooner talk about their new graphic novel, “Captain America: The Ghost Army” with fellow author Preeti Chhibber. Admission is free, but tickets need to be reserved. Pre-order a copy of “Captain America: The Ghost Army” for $14.99. Attendees must purchase a book in order to enter the signing line.

For more information, click here.

The Magic of Vision Boards Workshop

Decatur Women’s Wellness meet-up will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at Oakhurst Recreation Center. In the workshop, attendees will create a personalized poster board of images that inspire them, fill them with joy, and allow them to focus on what matters most. This will be a guided journey toward a deeper understanding of one’s personal vision.

For more information, click here.

Karen Strong with Julian Winters and Terry J. Benton-Walker at Little Shop of Stories

Karen Strong, Julian Winters, and Terry J. Benton-Walker will be at Little Shop on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. to discuss their book, “Cool. Awkward. Black.,” a series of short stories that challenge the concept of “the geek” and celebrates what it means to be both black and nerdy. Admission is free. However, attendees still need to reserve a ticket for every person who plans to attend. Pre-order “Cool. Awkward. Black.” for $18.99. Guests must purchase a book from Little Shop of Stories in order to enter the signing line.

For more information, click here.

Books and Babies Storytime at the DeKalb Public Library

Join the DeKalb Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. for stories, songs, bubbles, and fun. Rhymes, songs, and short books are tailored to the developmental needs of infants and crawlers. Each registration slot is for one adult and one child. Groups of five or more cannot be accommodated. Please call, visit the branch, or use the library’s online calendar to register.

For more information, click here.

Small Business Development Workshop

Minority Business Development Agency is partnering with Operation Hope to hosting an online Small Business Development Workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Workshop topics will include information about Operation Hope’s free eight-week business development program, developing a robust business plan, the pros and cons of starting a business, how to get started, types of legal entities and understanding capital and more.

For more information, click here.

Refugee Women’s Network Wellness Group

Join the Refugee Women’s Network for its monthly wellness group on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur. The group will discuss women’s health and access. Childcare will be provided. To register for the event, visit the events page on RWN’s website and click on the monthly wellness group registration.

For more information, click here.

Special Storytime with Emma Straub at Little Shop of Stories

Emma Straub will be Little Shop of Stories’ first guest for the new weekly event, Special Storytime, in which there is story time along with a related craft or activity. On Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m., Straub is coming to read her new picture book, “Very Good Hats,” and to lead a hat-making craft session. No registration is required for this event.

For more information, click here.

DeKalb School of the Arts presents “Walk Two Moons”

DeKalb School of the Arts presents “Walk Two Moons,” a live play based on Sharon Creech’s Newbery Medal-winning novel, on Jan. 13-15. It’s an engaging story of love and loss, told with humor and suspense. This theater production is presented specifically for young audiences, and the young at heart! Recommended for ages 9 and up. The title of the show is inspired by the proverb, “Don’t judge a person until you have walked two moons in their moccasins.” Sal places herself in the shoes of several other characters during the play and becomes more compassionate and understanding. Come along on this wild ride to reunite Sal with her mother by her birthday.Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children, and $4 for DSA students. Tickets must be purchased online.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive, and over DCTV.

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and over Zoom.

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization will meet for its monthly session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The Avondale Estates Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and over Zoom.

The Decatur Development Authorities will meet on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8 a.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and over Zoom.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.