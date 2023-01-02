What’s happening this week: preschool open house, Clarity Fitness grand opening, Sunday Funday

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including an open house for the Decatur Presbyterian Children’s Community, the grand opening of Clarity Fitness in Decatur and Sunday Funday at the Carlos Museum. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Decatur Presbyterian Children’s Community Open House

On Friday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Decatur Presbyterian Children’s Community will hold an open house for the upcoming school year. These three hours are a time to allow prospective students and their families to peruse the school’s incomparable complement of classrooms for next year, from nursery through kindergarten, as well as to meet the staff. Teachers are happy to answer questions.

Clarity Fitness Grand Opening and Third Birthday

Clarity Fitness will celebrate its grand opening, which was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its third birthday on Friday, Jan. 6, 4-8 p.m. at Clarity Fitness Gym, 1 W. Court Square, suite 100, in Decatur. The opening will include an open house style casual get-together, tons of food and drinks, a ribbon cutting with Decatur city officials at 6:30 p.m., a vendor mart for shopping, networking, and meeting people, New Year’s arts and craft projects to bring 2023 positivity and empowerment, raffles and giveaways, music, and more. This event is free, but spots must be reserved.

Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge Monthly Breakfast

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge will hold its usual monthly breakfast from 7-10 a.m. The event will be held at 840 VFW Drive, and the cost for admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat. Breakfast will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. This is a Lodge fundraiser that helps support the Lodge overhead and maintenance.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

ARCE GA Lecture with Egyptologist Toby Wilkinson on “Tutankhamun’s Trumpet” at the Carlos Museum

On Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2-3 p.m. at the Carlos Museum, Professor Toby Wilkinson, fellow of Clare College at University of Cambridge, will present on material contained in his new book, “Tutankhamun’s Trumpet: Ancient Egypt in 100 Objects from the Boy-King’s Tomb,” which was published in November 2022 to coincide with the centenary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankhamun’s tomb contained thousands of unique objects, from the mundane to the extravagant, from the precious to the everyday. Wilkinson’s talk will allow these artifacts to speak again, not only for themselves, but as witnesses of the civilization that created them. This lecture is Zoom-only.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Sunday Funday at the Carlos Museum

Whether floral, geometric, or even animal, repeating designs or patterns can be found on works of art throughout the Carlos Museum. On Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1-4 p.m. spend the afternoon discovering and sketching patterns throughout the galleries in a Carlos Museum sketchbook, then head to Ackerman Hall to create your own patterned vessel. Sunday FUNdays offer free admission and art making activities for families. Registration is not required.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Tucker Downtown Development Authority will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur and over DCTV.

