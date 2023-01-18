‘Zoltar,’ TV series set in ‘Big’ movie universe, filming in Tucker neighborhood

Share

Tucker, GA — The Zoltar TV series is filming in a Tucker neighborhood this week.

Zoltar is set in the same universe as the classic “Big” movie starring Tom Hanks, but the full cast is not listed on the series’ IMDB profile.

The IMDB profile says, “Set in the same universe as the ‘Big’ movie, Zoltar follows the chronically ill Walter Douglas, who is near the end of his days, and wishes to wind back the clock. As he happens upon a Zoltar machine, those wishes are granted as he becomes stuck as a teen and must relive his life all over again, all while being raised by Diane, his estranged daughter.”

The DeKalb Entertainment Commission confirmed the name of the production. A spokesperson for the city of Tucker said the filming will occur in a neighborhood off Cooledge Road and isn’t expected to affect local traffic.

“Actors will be sitting in the garage that has been converted into a saloon,” the description of the film shoot says. “They will be talk back and forth in the garage and they will walk back inside of the house.”

The shoot will involve “many technical vehicles.”

The Entertainment Commission says productions shot in DeKalb County are closed sets.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish