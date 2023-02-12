Type to search

Decatur

Agnes Scott’s superb owl visitor flies away

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 12, 2023
A falconer finally succeeded in rescuing and releasing an owl trapped inside an Agnes Scott library. Image obtained via Agnes Scott.
Decatur, GA — On Friday afternoon, an unexpected guest stuck inside an Agnes Scott library for a week made a hasty exit.

Elizabeth Bagley, Director of Library Services, said a barred owl came down the chimney in the Main Reading Room of the McCain Library around 3 p.m. on Monday, even though the gas was on in the fireplace. The visitor temporarily shut down the library.

“A student was sitting on the hearth, and he just popped up behind the screen,” said Bagley.

The library staff tried everything to send the owl on its way, leaving the door open and providing plenty of snacks. But the owl remained stuck inside the building. Finally, the college turned to a falconer who used a hydraulic lift to remove the library’s feathered guest, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The college published video on Twitter showing the owl’s departure.

Writer Sara Amis contributed to this story. 

