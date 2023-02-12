Agnes Scott’s superb owl visitor flies away

Share

Decatur, GA — On Friday afternoon, an unexpected guest stuck inside an Agnes Scott library for a week made a hasty exit.

Elizabeth Bagley, Director of Library Services, said a barred owl came down the chimney in the Main Reading Room of the McCain Library around 3 p.m. on Monday, even though the gas was on in the fireplace. The visitor temporarily shut down the library.

“A student was sitting on the hearth, and he just popped up behind the screen,” said Bagley.

The library staff tried everything to send the owl on its way, leaving the door open and providing plenty of snacks. But the owl remained stuck inside the building. Finally, the college turned to a falconer who used a hydraulic lift to remove the library’s feathered guest, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The college published video on Twitter showing the owl’s departure.

We solved our four-day hoo-dun-it. 🔎In the library with a net. Yes, our feathery friend was released back into its natural habitat on Friday afternoon. Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and jokes during this flying time. pic.twitter.com/jZjMyGtmMh — Agnes Scott College (@agnesscott) February 11, 2023

Writer Sara Amis contributed to this story.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish