Amplify Decatur Music Festival to be held April 28-30

Decatur, GA — Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Amplify Decatur Music Festival that will be held on April 28-30, on the Decatur Square.

The festival line-up includes St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Patty Griffin, James McMurtry, and The Suffers, according to a press release.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Saturday festival will also feature Town Mountain, Jackson County Line, and The Sundogs. The festival will be held from 2-11 p.m. on Jan. 29. Tickets are $75 for general admission, $195 for VIP, and $275 for premium VIP.

There will be a series of events in and around downtown Decatur throughout the weekend. Performances will include Tumbling Dice—The Ultimate Tribute to The Rolling Stones on Friday, April 28, and an “Amplify Vs.” show at Waller’s Coffee Shop on Sunday, April 30.

Amplify Decatur is presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic. Proceeds will go to Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM), Decatur Education Foundation (DEF), and Giving Kitchen to aid their vital missions. The 2022 festival weekend raised $50,000 for DCM.

“We’re excited to bring great music back to the downtown square and strengthen our community,” said Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify My Community board. “Amplify continues to be impressed and humbled by unwavering support from the Decatur community and sponsors – especially Lenz. It’s enabled us to procure an incredibly talented, musically diverse line-up while celebrating and fundraising for DCM, DEF, and Giving Kitchen.”

Giving Kitchen provides emergency assistance for food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

Decatur Cooperative Ministry’s mission is to help families facing homelessness settle into safe, stable homes. Founded in 1969, DCM offers transitional housing, shelter, homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing, and permanent supportive housing programs. DMC’s programs span the entire spectrum of currently recognized homelessness interventions.

Decatur Education Foundation works together with the City Schools of Decatur, Decatur Housing Authority, and the city of Decatur to bolster community efforts and ensure that all students have the resources, opportunities, and experiences to foster their growth and ensure their academic success.

Amplify My Community was founded in 2010 and is based in Decatur. Its mission is to leverage the universal love of music to fight poverty at the local level. To date, Amplify has produced over 100 concerts, and raised over $550,000 in unrestricted gifts to locally oriented anti-homelessness and poverty-focused organizations.

