Type to search

Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice accepting art contest submissions until Feb. 15

Avondale Estates

Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice accepting art contest submissions until Feb. 15

Zoe Seiler Feb 2, 2023
Kendyl Burse holds her second-place winner in the High School category titled “Embrace” during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice second annual Student Black History Month Art Contest awards reception at Finders Keepers Furniture and Décor on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice is accepting art submissions for its third annual student Black History Month art contest. The submission deadline is Feb. 15.

“We invite you to support our youth in sharing their artistic visions with us all,” the AARJ website states. “The art contest theme is ‘Fighting Black Oppression: Celebrating Change-Makers.’ Students are asked to reflect on the many sources of strength that have sustained Black Americans throughout history and today.”

The art contest is open to all students grades K-12, ages five through 19 who live in Avondale Estates or attend Avondale Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts, The Museum School, Druid Hills Middle School or High School, the Waldorf School and the Friends School. The winners will receive cash prizes to support their creativity.

The AARJ will accept paintings, drawings, digital art and photography.

Here are the submission instructions:

– Save a high resolution jpeg, png, or pdf

– Submit your contact information AND art jpeg, png, or pdf to www.tinyurl.com/aarj23art

The judges will be announced soon. The awards ceremony will be held on March 4.

The AARJ is also seeking sponsors for the art contest.

“We are raising funds to support our 3rd Annual Art Contest for local youth in celebration of Black History Month,” the website states. “We award cash prizes and certificates to 16 winners in [four] age categories from 5 to 19. Their art is displayed during our awards ceremony and on our webpage.”

To be honored on the AARJ’s webpage and in the event program, donations can be made at one of the following sponsorship levels:

– Change Makers $100 or more

– Uplifters $75

– Encouragers $50

– Allies $25

Here are some photos from the 2021 and 2022 art contests:

Macie White accepts her third-place award in the High School category for “Connected” from judge Sarah Galatioto-Ruff during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice second annual Student Black History Month Art Contest awards reception at Finders Keepers Furniture and Décor on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Family members applaud during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice second annual Student Black History Month Art Contest awards reception at Finders Keepers Furniture and Décor on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Alyssa Tatum’s “Uprise,” on left, won the AARJ Pick in the High School category. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Cai Chee Wah holds her art titled “Empowered” that won first-place in the Middle School category during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice second annual Student Black History Month Art Contest awards reception at Finders Keepers Furniture and Décor on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

MaNiyla Cameron holds her first-place winning entry in the Elementary School ages 9-11 category during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice second annual Student Black History Month Art Contest awards reception at Finders Keepers Furniture and Décor on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Seven-year-old Stephen Wu shows his second-place winning “Building Knowledge for Equity and Justice in the World” in the Elementary School ages 5-8 category during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice second annual Student Black History Month Art Contest awards reception at Finders Keepers Furniture and Décor on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Zoe Adams, 6, celebrates her third place win with her mom, LaTasha Adams, and her family at the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice’s art contest awards ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Finders Keepers Furniture. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

Kyle Miller-Dotson, 7, won first place in the elementary one category of the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice’s art contest for his piece “The Climb” on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Finders Keepers Furniture. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

Jordyn Moreland, 5, runs back to her family to celebrate her second place win in the elementary one category of the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice’s art contest. The awards ceremony was held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Finders Keepers Furniture. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

Ari Copeland, 13, accepts his third place award from Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice member Connie Bryans for his piece “Overcoming the Hill” as part of the 2021 AARJ art contest. Photo by Zoe Seiler

“Black Lives Matter” was created by Cameron Hubbard, 7, and won the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice pick in the elementary one category of the art contest. All of the winning artwork will be on display in the windows at Finders Keepers Furniture all week. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

Eimear Kilcullen, 14, created the piece “The Bridges We’ve Made” for the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice’s 2021 art contest. The drawing won first place in the high school category. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastadon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.