Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice accepting art contest submissions until Feb. 15

This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice is accepting art submissions for its third annual student Black History Month art contest. The submission deadline is Feb. 15.

“We invite you to support our youth in sharing their artistic visions with us all,” the AARJ website states. “The art contest theme is ‘Fighting Black Oppression: Celebrating Change-Makers.’ Students are asked to reflect on the many sources of strength that have sustained Black Americans throughout history and today.”

The art contest is open to all students grades K-12, ages five through 19 who live in Avondale Estates or attend Avondale Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts, The Museum School, Druid Hills Middle School or High School, the Waldorf School and the Friends School. The winners will receive cash prizes to support their creativity.

The AARJ will accept paintings, drawings, digital art and photography.

Here are the submission instructions: – Save a high resolution jpeg, png, or pdf – Submit your contact information AND art jpeg, png, or pdf to www.tinyurl.com/aarj23art

The judges will be announced soon. The awards ceremony will be held on March 4.

The AARJ is also seeking sponsors for the art contest.

“We are raising funds to support our 3rd Annual Art Contest for local youth in celebration of Black History Month,” the website states. “We award cash prizes and certificates to 16 winners in [four] age categories from 5 to 19. Their art is displayed during our awards ceremony and on our webpage.”

To be honored on the AARJ’s webpage and in the event program, donations can be made at one of the following sponsorship levels:

– Change Makers $100 or more

– Uplifters $75

– Encouragers $50

– Allies $25

Here are some photos from the 2021 and 2022 art contests: