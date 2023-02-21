Avondale Estates City Commission to discuss contract for police policy services, wellness program

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss a contract with Lexipol for policy services and a wellness program for the city’s police officers.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-305-224-1968. The webinar ID is 899 7772 2764 To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The scope of services would include a policy manual and daily training bulletins from Lexipol, according to the proposal. “Constitutionally sound, up-to-date policies are the foundation for consistent, safe public safety operations and are key to reducing the risk and enhancing personnel and community safety,” the proposal states. “Lexipol’s comprehensive policy manual covers all aspects of your agency’s operations.” The daily training bulletins are designed to help officers learn and apply their department’s policy content through two-minute training exercises. Lexipol’s wellness program would help connect officers to confidential assessments and counseling resources, help officers cope with the effects of chronic exposure and critical events, and improve officer decision-making, empathy and resiliency, according to the proposal. “Law enforcement agencies are increasingly recognizing the need to provide personnel with mental and behavioral health resources,” the proposal states. “The Cordico law enforcement wellness solution enables agencies to provide customized, confidential, mobile wellness resources. Our law enforcement app includes a complete range of self-assessments, as well as continuously updated videos and guides on more than 60 behavioral health topics – all designed specifically for first responders. Also included are online accredited wellness courses covering such topics as managing stress, post-traumatic stress disorder, family and work relationships, and fitness and nutrition.” Another service Lexipol would provide is a law enforcement accreditation workbench to give the department’s accreditation manager access to content that would help prepare for and execute an accreditation assessment. Also on the work session agenda, the city commission will discuss building a mobile app for the police department, a contract for security cameras at the Town Green, city hall and the public works building, and a contract for residential paving services.