Avondale Estates hires new planner, permit services coordinator

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has hired Lori Leland to serve as planner and permit services coordinator. She joined the city on Jan. 30.

She previously worked at Collaborative Inc., a planning and urban design consulting company, according to an announcement from the city. Her recent duties included supplementing the city of Sandy Springs’ planning staff by eliminating a zoning review backlog in the permitting process, designing housing development plans, and working on Livable Centers Initiative plans.

Leland served as a planner for the city of Atlanta from 2018 to 2021 and worked on the regulatory reform team within the city’s zoning and development office. She recently served on the Decatur Planning Commission and has served on Decatur’s Historic Preservation Commission.

“Leland has worked as a planner, urban designer and landscape architect for consulting firms in Georgia, Michigan, California and Pennsylvania where she managed projects including downtown master plans, community character plans, transportation corridor urban designs, streetscapes, open space plans and park design projects,” the announcement states. “She worked on the public spaces program for the Corporation for Olympic Development in Atlanta prior to the 1996 Olympic Games.”

