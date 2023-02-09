Avondale Estates hosting Arbor Day tree planting on Feb. 17

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Join the Avondale Estates Garden Club and the city on Friday, Feb. 17, for the Arbor Day tree planting. The event will be held at 2 p.m. at Willis Park, 51 Dartmouth Ave.

Arbor Day in Georgia is on Feb. 17. Resident Davis Dunbar, the owner of Redbone Nurseries, donated this year’s tree for planting.

The tree planting is open to the community and will also celebrate the city’s 39th year as a Tree City USA.

“Avondale Estates is proud to announce its 39th year as a Tree City USA for its impressive tree coverage and commitment to urban forestry,” an announcement from the city says.

The recognition was awarded by the Arbor Day Foundation, which runs the Tree City USA program. It celebrates cities, like Avondale Estates, that are invested in increasing their urban canopy. The Arbor Day Foundation works with the USDA Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters to encourage tree expansion in urban areas, the announcement states.

The city of Decatur will be giving out seedlings at Legacy Park on Feb. 18. The trees available will be 50 persimmon trees, 50 dogwoods, 50 yellow poplars, and 50 bald cypress trees.

