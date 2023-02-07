Type to search

Bringing Families Together in DeKalb County

Sponsored Content Feb 7, 2023
DeKalb County, Georgia – On Saturday, February 18, The Discover DeKalb Convention and Visitors Bureau (DCVB) will be hosting a free family reunion workshop at the Doubletree by Hilton Northeast/Northlake from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join us at this free workshop and see how you can gather the family in DeKalb to create magical memories together. Receive complimentary expert support and learn why DeKalb County is the perfect destination to host your next family reunion. Explore everything from insider tips, advice, budgeting, hotel selection, and much more.

This is event is free, but registration is required to secure your spot for the event. Visit discoverdekalb.com/reunions to complete your registration and select the February 18th session.

Whether you are looking to reconnect with family, friends, or former classmates, this free workshop is your one stop shop for planning the event and the DeKalb Convention and Visitors Bureau is here to help you throughout your planning process. The workshop will cover everything you need to know to plan your reunion in DeKalb County and includes a showcase where you get the opportunity to see what hotels and vendors have to offer.

Discover DeKalb’s reunion workshop showcases how the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) can help make your next reunion in DeKalb County the best one yet.

For more information, please contact Penny Moore at [email protected] or 770-492-5018.

