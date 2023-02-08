Share

Atlanta, GA — Buckhead cityhood is making a comeback in the General Assembly. State Senate Majority Whip Sen. Randy Robertson (R – Senate District 29) introduced Senate Bill 114 on Feb. 8 which would allow voters to decide whether to transform Atlanta’s Buckhead community into a city.

“For nearly two decades, there has been a reasoned process allowing residents to vote for or against cityhood for their community. While many votes have been successful, as recently as last year, several votes have failed,” Robertson said in a press release. “Regardless of the outcomes, what matters to me as a legislator is that the people had the opportunity to decide for themselves. As lead sponsor of this legislation, you will not hear me politicizing, name-calling, or blaming. I simply believe in the right of self-determination, and there is a lot of wisdom in letting the voters sort through the politics and settle the argument once and for all.”

Last year, Buckhead cityhood supporters vowed to keep fighting despite the issues not moving forward in the state Legislature during the 2022 session. Then-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and then-Speaker of the House David Ralston had signaled they would not support a Buckhead cityhood measure, according to Atlanta News First.

The General Assembly is under new leadership, however, this year, with Burt Jones serving as lieutenant governor and Rep. Jon Burns serving as the new speaker.

Some cityhood bills were considered by the Legislature and voters in 2022. Last year, voters approved the city of Mableton. But the proposed cities of Lost Mountain, Vinings, and East Cobb didn’t make it. SB 114 follows the same protocols for referendum followed by incorporation.

To read the full text of the bill, click here.