College Heights auction to be held on Feb. 3

Decatur, GA — College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center will host its annual auction on Friday, Feb. 3.

The auction event will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E Court Square in Decatur.

The online portion of the auction is now open and bids will be accepted until the live auction begins on Friday at 8:30 p.m., according to an announcement. To place an online bid, click here.

The PTA auction helps pay for things like:

– Spanish program for zero to pre-K aged kids

– Gardening education program

– Teacher professional development grants

– Teacher and Staff of the Year awards

– Staff meals and coffee meets

– Field day for all pre-schoolers

– Movie and s’more’s nights and other events

Online items include summer camp weeks at College Heights, local gift certificates, dance classes, photo opportunities, kid birthday parties, sporting event tickets, home organization services, and more.

Some special items will only be available at the live auction.

To purchase a ticket to attend the auction, click here.