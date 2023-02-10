Decatur armed robbery suspect arrested in Alabama

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police said that law enforcement officers in Alabama arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at knife-point on Feb. 9 and stealing her vehicle.

Decatur Police say that on Feb. 9 at 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 200 block of West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“An adult female was walking toward her vehicle within a parking deck at this location,” the Police Department said in a Facebook psot. “The female was approached by a male who brandished a knife and demanded her car keys. The victim dropped her keys and fled from the area.”

The suspect took the keys and drove off in the woman’s blue 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

Police reported on Feb. 10 that the suspect had been arrested in Alabama.

“The vehicle was located by a jurisdiction in Alabama,” the Police Department said. “After a vehicle chase, the male occupant and another person in the vehicle were arrested. The suspect currently faces charges from the jurisdiction in Alabama. Charges from the armed robbery that happened here in Decatur will be forthcoming. Our detectives are still actively investigating the case, but the lookout on the male suspect and vehicle are now canceled after his arrest.”

In other crime news:

— On Feb. 8, Decaturish reported that Revival, a Decatur restaurant, was closing its doors and relocating after a run of bad luck. In addition to storm damage, someone stole the restaurant’s safe — and its holiday cash deposits — around the start of the new year.

Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender provided more details about this case.

“On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at approximately 12:21 p.m., Decatur Police responded to burglary at a business located within the 100 block of Church Street,” Sgt. Bender said. “An unknown person broke a window on the business and entered inside. Once inside the business, the person removed a small safe, which contained approximately $3500.00 in cash. This case is still actively being investigated.”

