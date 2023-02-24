Decatur basketball teams claim back-to-back wins in a Round 1 of state tournament

Share

By David McFarland, contributor

Decatur, GA — Just days after the Bulldogs became champions in the 5A 4 Region tournament on both the girls’ and boys’ sides, a feat that hadn’t been done this century previously, Decatur’s boys and girls basketball teams claimed back-to-back wins in a Round 1 doubleheader in the state tournament.

The boys defeated Harris County 66-56, while the girls swept Northgate off the court 76-29. Since both teams are one seeds, they will host Round 2 as well. Those games are set for Saturday when the girls take on Bradwell Institute at 4 P.M., followed by the boys versus Dutchtown at 5:30 P.M. Both games will be at the DHS gym, and tickets can be purchased on Gofan.co.

The girls tipped off Decatur’s playoff action Wednesday night at the DHS gym, and never took their foot off the brake en route to a 76-29 win, a dominant 47-point difference.

An “impressed” Head Coach Vincent Gatling was full of praise for the Bulldogs, specifically noting the play of Decatur’s freshman.

“Bailey (Butler), Dejah (Morgan), and Talor (Owens) showed no fear,” Gatling said.

He also put the spotlight on sophomore Cornelia Ellington and her 30-point performance. Coach Gatling said there’s plenty of room for improvement as well. He outlined how Decatur needs to cut back on its fouls and improve its rebounds as it moves onto Round 2, mentioning how senior Marlo Simms” does a great job on the boards,” but “everyone needs to pitch in,” especially with Round 2 looming this weekend.

Saturday’s opponents, the Bradwell Institute, will pose questions for Decatur. Bradwell went 24-4 all season and finished as a two seed, setting it up against Eagles Landing in Round 1. Bradwell won by 64-41. Coach Gatling put special emphasis on how “the Decatur community really came out to support us” Wednesday and is “sure that will continue on Saturday,” as Decatur looks to keep its playoff journey alive.

The boys secured the victory in their Round 1 matchup through a 66-56 win over Harris County. Like the Girls, they’ll be facing a far trickier test come Saturday.

The Bulldogs will take on Dutchtown, which boasted a 21-8 overall record, finishing 2nd in its region. It’s a third seed in the state tournament and upset two seed Coffee in the previous stage by a score line of 50-39. Decatur isn’t daunted, however, and is ready for another showdown regardless of the opponent.

