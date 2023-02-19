Decatur City Commission to discuss design contract for Legacy Park track, field

To access the meeting, follow these instructions:

The city, the Decatur School Board and the Decatur Public Facilities Authority have entered into an intergovernmental agreement to develop the project.

According to the Legacy Park Master Plan, a competition level track and field was one of the most requested facilities during the master planning process. The concept in the master plan has the track and field located to the east of the historic core and near the next to the conservation easement of the park.

The city will commit up to $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the school board will contribute up to $3 million in ESPLOST funds.

“In addition to project planning and design, the work includes a significant community participation effort,” Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon wrote in a memo. “The planned improvements include selective demolition, new competition track and field facility, synthetic turf athletic field, lighting, field house or comparable improvements to the existing gym, and storm water management.”

In other business, the city commission will consider a change order for the renovations to the McKoy skate park. The change order, if approved, would increase the contract amount with American Ramp Company to $365,000 to install more durable concrete skate park equipment.

“The proposed concrete equipment will be used instead of prefabricated equipment and is at the request of skaters in the Decatur community,” Active Living Director Greg White wrote in a memo. “Skaters voiced the importance of concrete structures rather than prefabricated/metal materials. Decatur Skate Club and parents discussed options for raising additional funding from grants, developing marketing materials and researching what other communities have done to raise funds.”

In August 2022, the city commission approved a project budget of $200,000 for renovations to the skate park. The skate park was built in December 2003 with Woodward equipment. Woodward has gone out of business and replacement parts and equipment are not available.

“…This is a widely known and highly used skate park by our community members, so our budget should allow for the replacement of all 13 equipment pieces in the park,” Active Living Assistant Director Sara Holmes previously said.

Another item on the agenda: the city commission will consider change orders for maintenance of the Ebster stormwater vault and for geotechnical services for the New Street extension.

