Decatur DDA commercial facade improvement grant applications open Feb. 6

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Downtown Development Authority has launched a commercial facade improvement grant program and applications will open on Monday, Feb. 6.

The new initiative allocates $100,000 to support projects focused on maintaining and beautifying storefronts, according to a press release. There will be opportunities to apply quarterly. The application opening on Monday will be open for 21 days.

“Keeping downtown Decatur vibrant doesn’t happen automatically, so we took the proactive step of launching this program to support the restaurants and retailers that make our community thrive,” DDA Chair Conor McNally said in the press release. “Whether it’s something as simple as a coat of paint or as complex as designing and installing new signage, our goal is to make sure we remain an attractive place to do business – both for our current and future retailers.”

The DDA approved the funding for the program in November 2022.

The grants will cover 75% of the cost of any approved project, with a minimum contribution from the DDA of $2,500 and a maximum of $10,000. Projects under the scope include:

– Masonry repairs

– Storefront reconstruction

– Exterior painting and stucco

– Awnings and canopies

– Window and door repairs and replacements

– Permanent exterior lighting

– Repair/replacement of gutters and down spouts

– Repairs to the roof (affecting the building’s facade)

– Sign design and installation

– Decking and stairs

– Improvement to outdoor seating areas and landscape

There will also be micro-grants available for one-time minor improvements would be $1,000. The micro-grants could go toward simple tasks, like power washing or graffiti removal. The DDA capped the number of micro-grants available at 10 awards to reserve most of the funding for larger projects. These 10 grants are also subject to approval by the review committee.

The program review committee is made up of two representatives from the DDA, a representative of the historic preservation commission, the business development manager and the city’s historic preservation planner.

Once the 21- day window is closed, the review committee will look at all submissions, with applicants being notified of their status following the DDA’s meeting on Friday, March 10. Once approved, the project must begin within six months and be completed within 18 months of application approval.

“The implementation of a program like this was included in the City’s 2020 strategic plan, so it’s meaningful for us to deliver on that promise and stay aligned with the larger vision for Decatur’s 2030 goals,” McNally said.