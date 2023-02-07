Decatur Food Hub to open soon on College Avenue in Decatur

Share

By Jaedon Mason, contributor

Decatur, GA — Decatur Food Hub will open at 2670 E College Ave. soon.

The new dining option will offer “All the restaurants. All in one place,” according to the company’s website.

The business was set to open this month, but further adjustments have to be made to the building facade to add more windows, Decatur Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said. She was not aware of the new timeline for completing the construction at the property.

Decatur Food Hub is owned by CloudKitchens, a company that specializes in take out and food delivery.

Back in 2018, Travis Kalanik, former Uber CEO, acquired a controlling interest in the holding company, City Storage Systems, and began serving as the CEO of CloudKitchens.

Since its founding, CloudKitchens has opened about 30 locations across the U.S, including another location in Atlanta, Forest Eatery.

Decatur Food Hub will host several “kitchens” in one building specifically designed to handle delivery. There will be several stalls with kitchens each occupied by a different restaurant, frequently open late, and serving take-out and delivery food only.

Customers will be able to order on kiosks at the Food Hub itself, as well as through a variety of food delivery apps.

Food Hub tenants include Mezze-potamia, The Juicy Crab, Spice 3:16, Belmanje Cuisine and 1804 Kuisine and Katering.

